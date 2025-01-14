Gary Naysmith: Pressure is on Pars to progress in Scottish Cup against Stenhousmuir

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith reckons there is ‘no pressure on his side at all’ when they travel to Dunfermline this Saturday in the Scottish Cup fourth round (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Gary Naysmith says his Stenhousemuir side are heading to East End Park this weekend with real belief that they can cause a Scottish Cup upset.

The Warriors, who sit second in William Hill League One, travel to second tier Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday in the fourth round of this year’s competition.

And the former Scotland full-back believes his team can thrive as the underdogs.

"There is no pressure on us whatsoever,” he said. “But we're also going to go there to try and make our mark on the game.

"We've got a lot of experience in the team that will be able to cope with playing in a match like this against higher-league opposition.

"Gregor (Buchanan), Darren (Jamieson), Blair Alston, Nat Wedderburn, Kyle Jacobs – we have that going for us.

"The younger ones that haven't played at this sort of level should enjoy it too. It is chance to show what you can go.

“We’ll pick a formation and team that we think can cause them problems.

"It has helped that their game against Ayr United was moved to Tuesday because I have been able to watch them.

"They’ve had a draw with Falkirk and an outstanding result away to Partick Thistle so they picked up.”

On last Saturday evening’s 0-0 draw with third-placed Kelty Hearts, Naysmith admitted he was happy with a point from a what was a “very even game”.

"Our little run keeps going which is great,” he said. “I thought after the game a draw was a fair and having watched it back I still think that.

"It was a very even game. There wasn’t much in the way of clear cut chances. And it was two evenly matched teams.

"Away from home, you take the point home and we have to be happy with where we are in the league table.”

Meanwhile, the boss confirmed that defender Aaron Steele has been recalled by league leaders Arbroath.

And that leaves the Warriors’ squad light heading into Saturday’s trip to Fife.

"We are lacking numbers,” Naysmith said. “Matty (Aitken) is out for a while and I don’t want to ask too much of Corey O’Donnell.

"So we want a striker but everyone wants one. Getting a proven striker is tough. We are also light at the back now with Aaron going. “We want to sign two or three and one might still leave.”