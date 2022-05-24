Free entry for Syngenta’s title decider on Saturday

Having already sealed promotion out of the bottom tier after winning last weekend away to Bathgate Thistle, the Dyes are letting supporters in for free against bottom club Pumpherston, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Whitburn could pip the Dyes to the title with the West Lothian side also on 69 points, but with a poorer goal difference, depending on results.

They travel to Fauldhouse United who sit in eighth-place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Stadium will host Syngenta's final league match, as they go for the conference X title (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Boss Gordon Wylde wants to put on a show on Saturday, saying that his side will need to score goals if they want to finish top.

"Whitburn can score goals, so we’ll need too,” he said. “Over the past few weeks they have proven that.

"They are on a high too of course with promotion and they have also deserved to go up this year and both sides will be going out with a real confidence about them.

"What I am excited to see is the fact that we can go out there relaxed, winning the league is just a bonus.

"We'd love to win it but the promotion is the main thing for us and no matter what happens we will be celebrating for sure.”

He also praised everyone behind the scenes at the Dyes for the role they have played in helping the club achieve promotion in what is there first year with the East of Scotland pyramid system.

He said: "I need to thank everyone behind the scenes, the committee and the chairman have been excellent to me and really supported what I am trying to do.

“Steven Allison in particular has put in the hours and it is just amazing what he does for the football club. He’s put his hands into his own pocket on many occasion to sort out the little things for the players and he deserves this.

“I’m over the moon for him and this promotion is for him, I’d love to win the title too and give him the chance to enjoy that moment.