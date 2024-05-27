Four district football clubs to take part in revamped SPFL Trust Trophy competition

Four district teams are included in next term's revamped SPFL Trust Trophy (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Four district football clubs will take part in a revamped SPFL Trust Trophy following a decision by the SPFL to end cross-border teams involvement in the lower-league cup competition.

Alongside SPFL sides Falkirk and Stenhousemuir, Scottish Lowland Football League duo Bo’ness United and East Stirlingshire have accepted invitations to take part next term.

Northern Irish and Welsh teams have been playing in the tournament – currently known as the SPFL Trust Trophy but previously known as the Challenge Cup – in recent seasons after first being invited in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a statement by the SPFL announcing record prize money for next season’s competition, it was revealed that it will revert to being contested by home-based teams only.

The renewal next term will be made up of all Championship, League One and League Two sides, along with 11 Premiership B teams, five from the Highland League and six from the Lowland League.

“We have very much enjoyed the participation of cross-border teams,” said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“However, their involvement does further complicate our already congested fixture schedule. Hence the SPFL Trust Trophy will revert to a Scottish-only competition next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prize money for next season will rise to an estimated £790,000 in total, which represents an increase of 58 per cent on this year’s competition.

The winners will receive £100,000, doubling from last term when Airdrie pocketed £50,00 for their cup success at the Falkirk Stadium against TNS.

In addition, each club playing (whether home or away) in a live televised SPFL Trust Trophy on BBC ALBA will receive a facility fee payment of £1,500.