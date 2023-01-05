Former Falkirk manager Paul Hartley back in Scottish football with return to Cove Rangers

The 46-year-old replaces Jim McIntyre, who was sacked after the Aberdeen clubs 6-1 defeat at Inverness on Monday having been recruited as Hartley’s successor in June.

Hartley was sacked from Hartlepool United September, less than three months into his tenure, following a nine match winless run which left the club rooted in the League Two relegation zone.

The former Scotland midfielder guided Cove to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship during his first spell in charge.

Paul Hartley pictured as Cove boss at the Falkirk Stadium during last season's campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He has also had spells as manager of Alloa, Dundee and of course Falkirk, with Hartley’s time in charge of the Bairns being an ill-fated one year stint.

On his return to Cove, he said: “I definitely think there is more to be achieved here. We put in a lot of hard work to get Cove Rangers up to the Championship, not just myself and Gordon [Young], but a lot of other people behind the scenes, such as the chairman, who worked so hard over many years to push Cove up through the leagues.

“Now it is all about staying in the Championship. It is a big challenge; I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble.

“I’m delighted to be back; it feels like a homecoming and now I just can’t wait to get started.”

