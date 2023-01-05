News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk midfielder Seb Ross leaves the club



By Ben Kearney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 22-year-old has struggled to break his way into the Bairns team since joining the club back in the summer of 2021.

Ex-Cove Rangers player Ross has made five appearances for John McGlynn’s side this season – with all of them coming off the bench.

A club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Falkirk Football Club would like to thank Seb for his efforts while at the Club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Seb Ross (Photo: Michael Gillen)