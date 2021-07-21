Former Falkirk defender Sean Kelly signs for Livingston

Former Falkirk defender Sean Kelly has joined Livingston

The 27-year old former Ross County and St Mirren defender spent eight months with the Bairns after signing in October last year.

He was the last player from the previous season to have their exit officially confirmed when it was announced he would be leaving on June 10.

Kelly’s time at the Falkirk Stadium was plagued by injury and he had to return to regular action ahead of schedule due to injuries picked up by other defenders in the final games of the season.

Despite failing to even make the League 1 play-offs last season, Kelly will jump up two divisions to join the Lions.