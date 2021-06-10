Sean Kelly to leave Falkirk

Sean Kelly made 16 appearances during his time with Falkirk (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The former Ross County and St Mirren player, 27, signed for the Bairns in October 2020 and made 16 appearances last season.

He sustained an injury which kept him sidelined for two months after the League 1 season returned from hiatus in March.

However, injuries to other defenders meant he would go on to play all four post-split fixtures despite admitting himself to not being fully fit.

With Kelly’s departure now confirmed, it means that all the out of contract players from last season have either signed new deals or wont be back.

That means the current first team squad at the Falkirk Stadium stands at 13 players.