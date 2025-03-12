Five-star Falkirk seal Stirlingshire Cup trophy - Tony Begg assesses Bairns' youth stars

Five-star Falkirk won the Stirlingshire Cup for the 33rd time after a side mixed with first-teamers and youngsters overpowered Stirling Albion.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns won 5-1 on home turf to seal the world’s second oldest football trophy, with Scott Honeyman – currently out on loan at Alloa Athletic – netting a hat-trick while Alfredo Agyeman and Miller Thomson also got on the scoresheet early on.

Winger Agyeman opened the scoring with less than 30 seconds on the clock, taking advantage of an error, and that was the start of a totally dominant opening period from the Bairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United loanee Thomson soon added a second from range, and a double from Honeyman – including a delightful dink – had Falkirk on easy street at the break.

A youthful Falkirk team secured the Stirlingshire Cup in style on Tuesday night after a 5-1 win over League Two outfit Stirling Albion in this season’s final (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

In the second half, Stirling did recover and ex-Bairns’ youngster Harrison Howe grabbed a deserved goal back but it was too little, too late with Honeyman rounding the goalkeeper late on.

“It was a fantastic start,” Tony Begg, Falkirk’s head of youth development said. “To go in 4-0 up at half time was pleasing. We didn’t hit the same heights in the second half.

"We’re delighted to win the three games in this tournament. Compliments go to the senior players – in all three matches they have been a credit to themselves and the management team for how they have conducted themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve shown real professionalism and the application has rubbed off on the younger ones.”

Caelan McCrone was one of the five youngsters who started the tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Over 1,700 fans turned out for the final and Begg hailed the “phenomenal” support for Falkirk younger players.

"Some of them won’t have played in front of a crowd that size before so it was a great experience for them,” he added.

"We’ve had six games now; the Stirlingshire Cup and the SPFL Reserves Cup, where the guys have all been in that sort of mixed first-team environment. It’s been helpful in giving the younger players exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the final tonight we had five of the younger lads in with five first-team guys outfield.

"Calean McCrone can still play under-18s, Flynn McCafferty the same. Frankie Aitchison is under-18. Rhys (Walker) and Logan (Sinclair) are only a year out of being able to 18s. Scott (Honeyman) is just a teenager too.

"Across the games, all of them and a few more have played and they’ve all done themselves no harm.”

Falkirk defeated previous holders Stenhousemuir and Dumbarton on their run to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams

Falkirk: Munro, Yeats, Graham, Sinclair, Aitchison, McCrone, Thomson (4’), Walker, Honeyman (15’ 20’ 86’), Agyeman (1’), MacIver.

Subs: Gibb, McGregor, McNab, Nelson, Carmichael, Dick, McCafferty, O’Connor.

Stirling Albion: Smith, Walker, Cringean, Carrick, Knox, Howe (65’), Featherstone, Graham, Weir, Grant, Boyle.

Subs: Gaston, McNab, Carse, Wright, Constable, McKinstray, Shanley.

Referee: Alastair Grieve.