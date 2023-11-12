Falkirk's weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Falkirk club captain Stephen McGinn and Raith Rovers loanee Ethan Ross are the the Bairns’ joint-best paid players, according to the new Football Manager 24.

The computer game gives both players a £800 a week wage. They are then followed by a host of players on the £700-750 a week mark.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular football simulator, which launched last week.

Here we look at FM 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Falkirk’s top players.