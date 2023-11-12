News you can trust since 1845
FM2024's weekly wage bill for Falkirk's first team set-up, including a handful of youth players: £14,500

Falkirk's weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Falkirk club captain Stephen McGinn and Raith Rovers loanee Ethan Ross are the the Bairns’ joint-best paid players, according to the new Football Manager 24.
By Ben Kearney
Published 12th Nov 2023, 21:05 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 21:25 GMT

The computer game gives both players a £800 a week wage. They are then followed by a host of players on the £700-750 a week mark.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular football simulator, which launched last week.

Here we look at FM 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Falkirk’s top players.

Please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life.

FM2024 weekly wage: £800

1. Stephen McGinn

FM2024 weekly wage: £800

FM2024 weekly wage: £800

2. Ethan Ross

FM2024 weekly wage: £800

FM2024 weekly wage: £750

3. Sam Long

FM2024 weekly wage: £750

FM2024 weekly wage: £700

4. Brad Spencer

FM2024 weekly wage: £700

