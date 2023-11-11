3 Falkirk talking points as Aidan Nesbitt marks 100th appearance with a goal in Edinburgh City win

Falkirk’s unbeaten League 1 campaign continued on Saturday afternoon as they came from behind to defeat bottom club Edinburgh City 2-1 at home.

Aidan Nesbitt wheels away after levelling for Falkirk against Edinburgh City (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

An early opener from the visitors, courtesy of the impressive Innes Murray, saw the ex-Hibs midfielder take advantage of a calamitous error from goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth - but the Bairns eventually responded five minutes from the break when Aidan Nesbitt levelled expertly after finding himself one-on-one with Andy McNeil.

And in the second half, despite another rocky opening period, John McGlynn’s men eventually prevailed to stay three points clear of Hamilton Accies – with Ross MacIver grabbing the winner on 66 minutes. He rose highest in the box to power home a header from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors could possibly have felt hard done by in the end, with Lewis Spence seeing an effort chopped off with eight minutes to go. His goalbound shot deflected into the net and after deliberation with the far-side assistant, referee Alastair Grieve decided that an Edinburgh City body had impeded Hogarth’s view.

Aidan Nesbitt marked his 100th Falkirk appearance with a goal against Edinburgh City (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Sloppy starts

Falkirk have been their own worst enemy at times this campaign. And against Michael McIndoe’s Citizens – it certainly felt like that at times. The opening goal came out of nothing, and it gave the visitors a massive lift.

Nicky Hogarth (and Sam Long) have both excelled in net this season, but today, ex-Rangers youth stopper Hogarth made a big mistake to allow Innes Murray to tap home into an empty net.

The Dundee United winner in the Viaplay Cup group stages, the Partick Thistle moment of madness that saw Brad Spencer take one for the team, the Blair Henderson goal for The Spartans – there have been a few dodgy moments at the back for the Bairns.

Falkirk hosted its annual Remembrance Day commemorations before the match against Edinburgh City (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss John McGlynn will be hoping these sort of mistakes don’t keep back into his side’s play. Overall, they deserved to win the match against Edinburgh City, but the first period of each half really showed that Falkirk can be got at.

Neat Nesbitt

Man of the match and a goal on his 100 appearance for Falkirk. Not a bad day’s work for Falkirk attacker Aidan Nesbitt.

It has been a stop-start season so far for the former Celtic and Morton ace, who has for the first time in career, been plagued by injuries so far.

But today, he showed what you can get from having him in the team. At times is he frustrating, yes. But he does have real quality. His goal showed composure that not many others on the pitch would have had in that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a neat finish from a neat player. When his new two-year deal was announced back in March, it is fair to say the reaction was wholly positive from the Bairns support, and although he does has his off days, as does any player – the attacker certainly is a good player to keep around the place for this season and the next, no matter division Falkirk are in.

No one said it would be easy...

Falkirk are yet to lose on League 1 duty this season, yet the feeling is certainly that there is more to come from John McGlynn’s side. November has seen the Bairns pick up four points from six available but the performances across the two matches haven’t been anywhere near the levels this team can reach.

But it was never going to be easy. Gusty showings like today, victories by a single goal, these are the sort of results that win teams league titles. Would Falkirk have picked up four points from six last season if those two games had played out – probably not.