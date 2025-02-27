Falkirk's trip to Ayr United chosen for Friday night football as BBC Scotland TV picks explained

Ayr United's Dylan Watret up against Falkirk's Calvin Miller at Somerset Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Box office Bairns chosen for live television coverage again as BBC Scotland snap up Falkirk’s trip to William Hill Championship title rivals Ayr United.

John McGlynn’s side are currently five points ahead of the Somerset Park outfit – and the final meeting between the clubs this season in Ayrshire will be broadcast the by the Beeb.

Falkirk will now travel to Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Friday, April 11 with kick-off 7.45pm. The fixture was set to take place on the Saturday, but that was likely to have been moved in any case with the Scottish Grand National taking place in Ayr on the same day.

The Bairns were shown live on BBC Scotland last Friday night when they defeated Greenock Morton 2-0 at Cappielow, and McGlynn’s title-chasers have been TV regulars this term.

They are also live on the Beeb this Tuesday coming when make the short trip to North Lanarkshire to take on Airdrieonians in a rearranged Championship clash.

The SPFL and BBC Scotland agreed an extension to the current broadcasting deal that exists between the two parties last year, and that now runs until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Next season, the Beeb will be able to televise up to 30 Championship matches per season, with 20 the previous limit.

And it is understood that alongside showing the original 20 fixtures (visiting each ground twice) this campaign, BBC Scotland will be able to show two further ‘free choice’ games as the title race comes to an exciting finish.

That means that when Falkirk visit Partick Thistle on Saturday, April 26 and when they round off the season hosting Hamilton Accies on Friday, May 2 – both clashes could be subject to television coverage.