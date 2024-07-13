Falkirk's Dylan Tait on adding goals to his game and thriving after leaving Hibs

Dylan Tait grabbed a goal in Falkirk's 2-0 win over Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Dylan Tait, who scored in Bairns’ 2-0 win over Dundee United in Premier Sports Cup, wants to add more goals and assists to his game after making summer move from Hibs to Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait says he wants to add “more goals and assists” to his game after finding the back of the net during his side’s 2-0 win over Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup.

The former Hibs and Raith Rovers ace, 22, joined the Bairns permanently in the summer after a successful loan spell last term during the League One invincible title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his wants to kick on after scoring Falkirk’s opening goal against Jim Goodwin’s team, latching onto a loose ball in the box and firing home past Jack Walton.

He said: “It was a good test for us so early in the season. Dundee United are now a Premiership team. It was a good base for us to see how we could play against a team of that standard.

“We did so well today. It wad the first competitive game for us but we have been back for a while now and really worked hard during pre-season. We have kept the core of last season’s group.

“And we all know how each other play – it is just a matter of clicking again and already you could see that. We played some good football today and we managed to score a couple of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This a big club. I’ve come from a big club in Hibs. But I love the expectation and thrive on it. We want more days like to today throughout the season.

"I want to add more goals and assists to my game. I know it is something that I can do. I can definitely get myself in the box more often and probably be more selfish.

"The gaffer is always telling me to me get on the end of things and I’ve managed to get on the ball when its fallen to me.

"I am buzzing to start off the season with a goal.

"This is a really hard group. Four of the five teams won their leagues last season and Ayr United are looking really strong. It is a quick turnaround for us.”