Falkirk won't panic after 'frustrating' Livingston loss, says hero Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield reckons the chance of Falkirk getting the Scottish Championship title over the line without much fuss was always slim.

The Bairns hero returned to the club at the end of the January transfer window, and he says that the squad aren’t thinking ahead of themselves.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at Livingston gives some hope to David Martindale’s side and Ayr United but Falkirk still command an eight-point lead and have their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Arfield said: "When I came back to the club – no-one thought it was close to being done and no-one thinks that now. It is never over until it is mathematical.

Scott Arfield applauds the Falkirk fans who made the trip to West Lothian on Tuesday night (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Livingston and David Martindale, Ayr United and Scott Brown, everyone wants to go up automatically.

"There's three teams going at it for the title. We're in a better position just now but that's all it is at this minute.

"We have a fantastic opportunity. I'd rather be in this position than not be in it."

Andrew Shinnie’s winner two minutes from time sealed an unbeaten season for Livingston against the Bairns.

Scott Arfield on the ball for Falkirk during Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Livingston (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On the match, Arfield added: "It was two good teams not playing at their best at times.

"Obviously with the magnitude of the game, that can happen when you know there's so much on it.

"I don't think it was the best spectacle to be honest. The game had a draw written all over it.

"But fair play to Livingston, they found a way. Frustration's probably the right word.

"Neither team really did enough to win it with clear-cut chances in my opinion.”

Falkirk now have a break this weekend before returning on Saturday, April 5 when they take on Greenock Morton at home.

And the ex-Rangers star admits he would have rather had a quicker turnaround.

"I think the best thing is to get back on grass,” he said.

"When you lose a game, you just want to play another game as quickly as possible.

"So hopefully when that Morton game comes around, we need to put it right.

"Nobody can change the situation that we're in, apart from everybody in the dressing room, so that has to be the aim going forward.

"We're in a nice position at this minute in time. We need to use that to our advantage.

"There's still positivity, we lost a game of football, but the positivity is still there.

"We still have a nice wee lead at this minute in time. But as I say, nobody thought it was done.”

Falkirk academy graduate Arfield, 36, has now played eight matches since his mid-season return.

And he says that the club’s supporters deserve to see the club back in the top flight.

The Bairns were relegated out of the old Premier League back in 2010 during Arfield’s last season at the club before moving down south.

"That was one of my aims when I came back here, to get the club back up,” he said.

"This club's been away from the top division for too long.

"A club like this deserves to be back in the top flight of Scottish football.

"The fans, since I've been back, have been absolutely amazing, travelling in their numbers, travelling better in their numbers, selling out the stadium.

"There has to be a connection, which I think has been established with this team, with the manager, with the fans.

"When you've got that, you're on to something nice. We need to give these fans something to shout about."