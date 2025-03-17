Falkirk winger on relief of scoring again after starring in Queen's Park rout

Falkirk’s Calvin Miller scores to make it 3-0 against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

In-form Calvin Miller admits he felt a wave of relief after scoring his first league in over four months against Queen’s Park on Saturday – despite his excellent Falkirk form outwith putting the ball in the back of the net.

The ex-Celtic winger, 27, last scored in the William Hill Championship during a 2-0 win at Airdrieonians back in November before the weekend.

He ended his goal drought in style, rounding Queens’ goalkeeper Calum Ferrie during the Bairns’ 4-0 rout at Hampden Park.

"The last few games, I have been kicking myself to be honest because I haven’t gotten on the scoresheet,” Miller said.

Falkirk’s Calvin Miller celebrates after making it 3-0 against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

"I’ve been getting assists recently, like I could have had two today. But I would rather score goals. I’m just so happy I managed to score – I feel like I’ve been due a goal.”

Miller ran the show for his side as they opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the division, and was singled out by assistant manager Paul Smith afterwards for his “outstanding” performance.

“It is a big pitch to go out and play on,” he added. “I like to get 1v1 and this is the type of place you can drive at people and get into pockets of space.

“I am just enjoying my football at the moment. We are in a good place. Today we were really good.

“We only won 1-0 here last time but battered them. We weren’t clinical enough and after going into the end of the first half it did maybe feel like that again.

“But in the second half we blew them away. We were clinical and we are delighted with that.”

Falkirk now host bottom club Airdrieonians this Saturday with Rhys McCabe’s side enjoying a mini-revival at the foot of the second tier.

Their recent run couple with Dunfermline Athletic’s malaise has seen them go within six points of ninth spot.

And Miller says they are the perfect example of the Championship having no easy games.

He said: "Everyone in the league is fighting for something.

“We are concentrating on ourselves. It could happen to us (losing points). Airdrie got a point against Livingston and we play them this weekend.

“We are taking each game as it comes – we aren’t getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

The Bairns host the Diamonds at 3pm on Saturday.

