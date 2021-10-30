Falkirk winger Craig McGuffie believes squad can turn it around

Craig McGuffie was brought back in the starting lineup on Saturday. Image: Michael Gillen

The winger came back into the Bairns’ starting line-up after being on the bench for their 3-0 defeat to Airdrieonians the previous weekend and the 23-year-old was pleased by the difference on show.

“The performance was miles better,” he said. “We are pleased with that aspect of the match.

“There was no doubt we deserved to win the match. Any other day, you come away with a win.

“Except for one chance at the end, I don’t think Paddy Martin had anything to do in goal.”

Head coach Paul Sheerin placed Charlie Telfer further forward in midfield and asked his team to be more direct with their attacking play.

McGuffie said: “We were much more structured in our shape and it gave us a way of playing that balance of defending our own box and getting forward quicker.

“I think the fans could see that we were much quicker in getting into areas where we could hurt the opposition.

“It would be worrying if we weren’t creating chances, but we are. We have to believe the goals will come.”

“We should have walked away today with three points. However, we didn’t look like conceding, which is something we can take from the game.”

After one win in six league matches, the wide midfielder believes that draw could act as a starting point for a better run of form.

McGuffie revealed the Bairns’ squad had had a heart-to-heart meeting to discuss why things had been going wrong over the opening quarter of the season.

“We did need to speak as a group and it was a hard room to be in,” he said. “It was a really bad run of form, not just in terms of results but we didn’t perform well enough in some matches too.

“It is still early enough in the season for us to turn it around and be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“The guys said what had to be said, and the coaching team worked with us during the week to put things right.”

The winger added that fans’ ongoing support is appreciated by the players.