Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison expected to be out of action until December

Callumn Morrison playing for Falkirk against Queen's Park at the end of last month (Photo: Picture Michael Gillen)

The 22-year-old is now on the mend after undergoing a knee operation at a specialist surgery in England this week, dispelling fears that he might not play again this year after being injured during the Bairns’ 1-0 home defeat by Queen’s Park at the end of August.

That loss marked the beginning of a losing streak head coach Paul Sheerin’s side have yet to end three further games on.

A club spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be in a position to provide supporters with an update regarding Callumn Morrison.

“Callumn suffered a knee injury in the recent game versus Queen’s Park and has been out of action since.

“After being assessed by our medical team, he was sent for an initial scan.

“The club then set out to obtain further medical advice through a knee specialist and it was advised that Callumn should undergo surgery, which took place in London.

“The club is pleased to report that the initial report from the surgeon is positive.

“We hope Callumn can return to training in the near future to continue his recovery with the aim of being available for selection in December.

“Everyone at Falkirk wishes Callumn a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back wearing the navy blue.”