Falkirk well wishes after former Bairns boss Ray McKinnon suffers heart attack

The ex-Aberdeen and Dundee United midfielder led Queen’s Park to last year’s League Two title after leaving the Bairns and is reported to have fallen ill last week.

Many of the clubs he served as a player and as a coach have wished the 51-year-old well online.

Brechin, his first senior club as a boss, wrote: “Everyone associated with Brechin City would like to wish a speedy recovery to former manager Ray McKinnon who unfortunately suffered a heart attack at the tail end of last week. Ray is currently recuperating in hospital. He remains a very good friend of the club and was a special guest at our recent home fixture against Clachnacuddin last month. We sincerely hope Ray is back to a clean bill of health soon!”

United, where he had two spells as a player and another as manager, said: “Everyone connected with Dundee United would like to wish a speedy recovery to our former player and manager Ray McKinnon. McKinnon is currently in hospital after a recent illness.”

Falkirk echoed: “Everyone at Falkirk football club would like to send our best wishes to former manager Ray McKinnon, who is currently in hospital after a recent illness. We wish Ray a speedy recovery!”

McKinnon spent 14 months in charge of the Bairns after making a controversial move from Morton to replace Paul Hartley. He could not keep the club in the Championship though and left in November 2019.

He also spent time as an SFA performance coach and had playing spells in England at Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

McKinnon picked up Scotland under-21 caps as a player but moved into management with Broughty Athletic and Lochee United before going on to take charge of Brechin, Dundee United, Raith Rovers, Morton, Falkirk and the Spiders. (Picture: Michael Gillen)