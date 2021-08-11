Falkirk v East Kilbride: Bairns ring the changes for SPFL Trust Trophy tie

Ben Weekes makes his first start for the Bairns in tonight's SPFL Trust Trophy match with East Kilbride

There’s a debut for loan signing Ernaldo Krasniqi and goalkeeper Paddy Martin also makes his first Bairns appearance.

Meanwhile, Ben Weekes and MacKenzie Lemon make the starting line up for the first time as does Sam Ompreon after coming off the bench against Peterhead on Saturday.

It looks like a 4-3-3 with Ben Hall and Lemon at centre backs and Leon McCann and Cammy Williamson at full backs.

Aidan Nesbitt will be partnered by Seb Ross and Krasniqiq in the middle of the park and Weekes and Ompreon are up front with Jaime Wilson.

Every player on the Falkirk bench started the match against Peterhead with the exception of Anton Dowds who still cant force his way into the starting XI.

For the visitors, there are a few familiar names including former Partick Thistle striker Chris Erskine and ex-Rangers and Aberdeen winger Gregg Wylde.

Former Falkirk manager Lee Miller, who signed as a player for EK in the summer, isn’t named on the team sheet but is warming up with his teammates, we’ll need to check on that...

Falkirk: Martin, Hall, Krasniqi, Nesbitt, Wilson, McCann, Ross, Weekes, Ompreon, Williamson, Lemon.

Subs: Mutch, Dixon, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, McGuffie, Keena, Dowds, Telfer.

East Kilbride: Kean, Stevenson, Wylde, Saunders, Old, Stewart, Brady, Millar, Malcolm, Erskine, McAnnich.