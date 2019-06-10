Falkirk signing Michael Tidser: I want to be an SPFL Championship player again next year

Ray McKinnon has completed the long-running signing saga with Morton's departed midfielder Michael Tidser.

The former Morton midfielder joined the Bairns this morning, with Falkirk seeing off five clubs for the midfielder's signature.

Tidser has signed up with former boss Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

We revealed back in March how the Bairns had agreed a deal with the midfielder, and though relegation put a question mark over the deal, the 29-year-old will be a key figure in the club's quest for the League One title this term.

He told The Falkirk Herald: "It's been a long time coming and since January it has been off and on but now it's done and dusted I am delighted.It was a precarious position because I know Ray really wanted me in January and I signed the pre contract, and it was difficult

"I was looking for Morton results and then looking at the Falkirk results to see what was happening there but it was all out of my control , it is what it is now League One we just have to accept it and hopefully get us back to the Championship.

"People might question why I have dropped down to League One but it is not very often you can get a manager who backs you into and he did that for me. I'm back here with him again and hopefully we can have the same relationship.

Tidser is expected to be joined by another new signing at the Bairns later today. Picture Michael Gillen.

"The manager will work us very hard. He is very demanding and I have no doubt he will get this come back to where it belongs. There will be ups and downs, we will win, we will lose and we will draw and they will be questions asked but that's part and part of a football season. But I hope I am standing here talking next season at what is a Championship club once again."

Tidser was part of a Morton side who played the Bairns at the end of last season in a match pivotal in the Bairns relegation crunch. But though the fans made their frustrations know, it re-inforced the size of the club to the midfielder.

"The size of the club alone is a big attraction. I know the backroom staff and the manager and I have a good relationship with him from my time at Morton. We kept in contact but this is a big club and I feel it should be at a higher level and I would like to help to contribute and get it back to where it belongs. You've got to be ambitious in football because if you're not there is no point in being in this industry. there is no point in sitting in the middle of the road and being happy with that.

"I've played here a lot over the years even just a few months ago with Morton. There was a bit of uproar from the home stands at the result but it was still a great support that day and that was at the bottom of the championship. If we are winning team fighting at the top of League One I'd imagine they will come out in their droves and support the boys and take this club back up."

And Tidser is sure Ray McKinnon is the man to do it. The pair were only working together a matter of weeks before McKinnon's contentious move away from Morton but the midfielder saw enough to link up with his old boss again and is looking forward to his second pre-season with the boss, but in different surroundings.

"My relationship with the gaffer really took off very early on at Morton with him and Darren [Taylor] and Graeme Henderson as well, they were great with me and very honest and open with me. I think my performances at the start of the season with Morton probably made this move happen.

"I am delighted to work with the manager again he is a great manager and a great guy and I am sure he will get this club going again.

" I set my standards day today and then when Saturday's come around I try my best and give my all. that's what the fans will see for me and I'm sure the manager will get a good squad assembled and hopefully we can go and challenge.

"Leaving Morton was a really difficult decision I have a lot of respect for the people there I have a lot of friends you and the fans were great with me. I felt I needed a fresh start and have been there a long time but I would never say something bad about Morton - whether the fans do or people at the club do about me then that's not up to me. But I gave my all for the club and I wish them all the best."