Falkirk set to sign Morton midfielder Michael Tidser in the summer

Morton midfielder Michael Tidser is set to join Falkirk at the end of his contract at Cappielow, The Falkirk Herald understands.

The midfielder played for the Greenock side against the Bairns last night.

Abdul Osman tracks Michael Tidser in last night's 1-1 draw. Picture Michael Gillen.

However The Falkirk Herald understands an agreement has been struck for the 29-year-old to switch to the Falkirk Stadium in the summer.

The much rumoured move was subject of speculation in the national press during the January transfer window and though it failed to materialise then, a future announcement is expected to confirm the former Ross County player will re-join his former manager Ray McKinnon in the summer, having been held back until after the meeting of the sides, live on BBC Scotland, last night.

Tidser is in his second spell at Morton, having moved from Greenock to Rotherham United in 2013, before spells at Oldham and Ross County and a return to Cappielow. He began his career at Celtic, and has also had a spell in Sweden with Oestursunds FK.

Falkirk had Paul Dixon sent off in the second half, after Greg Kiltie and Zak Rudden had exchanged first half goals.

