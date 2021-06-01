Falkirk sign former Partick Thistle full back Ryan Williamson

Ryan Williamson in action for Partick Thistle last season (Pic: Kenny MacKay)

The defender, 25, left Partick Thistle this month after two years having helped them to the League 1 title last season.

He was a regular in the Jags team last season and had an excellent game against Falkirk in the 5-0 hammering they were given by Ian McCall’s side to secure the title.

Prior to joining Thistle, the defender made over 100 appearances for Dunfermline Athletic where he began his senior career in 2013 having been on the books at Celtic as a youth.

News emerged last week that Williamson was one of four players who were set to agree terms at the Falkirk Stadium alongside winger Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder Steven Hetherington and centre back Brad McKay.

Meanwhile, experienced defender Paul Dixon will be remaining with the Bairns for another season after agreeing a new contract.

The 34-year-old, who has been with the Bairns since 2018, has penned a deal that will see him remain at the club until June 2022.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Dixon commented: “I’m delighted to have signed this extension. I’m at the stage of my career now where it’s great to have found somewhere I’m happy to be and really enjoying my football.