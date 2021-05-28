New boss Sheerin could have already begun recruitment drive with four rumoured signings

Inverness CT defender Brad McKay has reportedly agreed terms on a move to Falkirk

Inverness defender Brad McKay (pictured) appears to have agreed a move to the Falkirk Stadium after five years in the Highalnds where he made over 100 appearances for the Championship side.

The former Scotland under 21 international, 28, has reportedly already agreed terms on a deal.

Meanwhile, deals are also in the pipeline to bring in winger Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder Steven Hetherington and full-back Ryan Williamson per The Daily Record.

Nesbitt, 24, will be leaving Championship side Greenock Morton after two seasons having previously been with Dundee United and MK Dons in England.

English midfielder Hetherington, 28, was a youth player with Rangers but began his senior career at Motherwell.

He has been with the Wasps since 2014 but looks set to jump ship to Falkirk and would then face off against his old side in League 1 next season.

Williamson, 25, will be a familiar face to Falkirk fans having impressed against them for League 1 champions Partick Thistle last season.

His release from the Jags came as somewhat of a surprise and could prove a real coup for the Bairns if they can get the deal over the line.