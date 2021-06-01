Falkirk sign former Alloa athletic midfielder Steven Hetherington

New Falkirk signing Steven Hetherington in action for old club Alloa Athleitc against the Bairns in 2019

The 28-year old becomes the Bairns second acquisition of the window following the news earlier today that former Partick Thistle full back Ryan Williamson had joined the club.

The Englishman has been with the Wasps since 2014, making over 100 appearances in that seven year spell.

He began his senior career at Motherwell, having been on the books at Rangers as a youth, and has also turned out for Airdrie and English non-league clubs Crook Town and Celtic Nation.