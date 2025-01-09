Falkirk sign ex-Motherwell and Morton defender Darragh O'Connor on loan from York City

Darragh O'Connor in action for Greenock Morton (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Falkirk have confirmed the signing of defender Darragh O’Connor from National League leaders York City on loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has made just four competitive appearances for the Minstermen since signing for them from Greenock Morton, with an injury limiting his playing time.

He played 68 times in two seasons at Cappielow for Morton in the Championship after being on the books at Motherwell – where he spent time out on loan at then-Championship Queen of the South.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn said: “We are delighted to sign Darragh O’Connor on loan, he’s a centre half who I first came across when he was playing for Motherwell and was on loan with Queen of the South, and we really liked the look of him from that time.

"He had been at Leicester as an under-21, so they saw something in him early in his career, and after Motherwell he went on to play plenty of games in the Championship with Morton.

“He has been with York City this year, unfortunately he has had an injury, but he is over that now and he’s coming in to give us some extra push and strength and depth at the back, it makes us very strong in every department across the team now.”

O'Connor played for York City last Saturday in a 1-0 FA Trophy defeat at Gainsborough Trinity, coming on as a second-half substitute to make his long-awaited return after a groin injury.

On the loan move, Minstermen boss Adam Hinshelwood told the York Press: “Darragh is coming back so he’ll be one that we’ll look to loan out until the end of the season to get some regular game time."