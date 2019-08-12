Falkirk’s fans’ views: ‘Performance and team to be proud of’

Falkirk fans give their reaction to the 6-0 win over Dumbarton.

@couper8: Great team performance. Most noticeable thing for me this season compared with last, is they don’t give up, fighting for every ball, even if it looks a lost cause.

Fans thrilled with Falkirk performance

Rod Moore: I expected us to win but not by that margin especially against a Jim Duffy team - we were clinical in our play and some of the passing and link up was the best I’ve seen for a long time.

@Williejackbryce: Excellent team performance defence looked the best it’s looked in a long time. Looking like a good passing Falkirk again.

John Fairley: This is how it should be at home early goal then the away team has to play a more open style of football. The composure and interplay was a joy to watch plus a good penalty save from Cammy Bell to top it off. Well done Ray and Darren you’ve given a performance and team to be proud of. COYB

@SlipsTips: I must admit I didn’t think that we would witness such a positive and attacking performance under McKinnon - even at this level. More of the same against Montrose please.

Raymond Setchfield: Most enjoyable first half of football I have seen in a very long time. Stretched Dumbarton was it the passing, very clinical. First touches still something to be desired. Hunger and playing for shirt appears to be up there. First time I have heard the defensive line being shouted at and how to behave! Night and day from last year and even the year before that!

Alan Bennie: Good solid performance and we looked to move the ball quick. Only point was the defence passing across the back line was suspect at times. But proud of the lads.