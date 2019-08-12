Falkirk 6-0 Dumbarton: Moments that mattered
Here are the key moments from Falkirk’s emphatic 6-0 win over Dumbarton
Declan McManus hat-trick, Conor Sammon, Charlie Telfer on scoresheet, missed penalty and new signings
Captain Gregor Buchanan leads Falkirk out for their first home game of League One.
Conor Sammon opens the scoring with a powerful effort after getting the better of Dumbarton defender Ryan McGeever
Sammon celebrates after opening the scoring on seven minutes
McManus finishes off a terrific move to angle a header into the corner after great build up play down the left from Dixon, Telfer and Tidser. Doyle with the assist.
