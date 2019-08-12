Falkirk celebrate opening goal

Falkirk 6-0 Dumbarton: Moments that mattered

Here are the key moments from Falkirk’s emphatic 6-0 win over Dumbarton

Declan McManus hat-trick, Conor Sammon, Charlie Telfer on scoresheet, missed penalty and new signings

Captain Gregor Buchanan leads Falkirk out for their first home game of League One.

1. Moments that mattered

Conor Sammon opens the scoring with a powerful effort after getting the better of Dumbarton defender Ryan McGeever

2. Moments that mattered 1-0 (7)

Sammon celebrates after opening the scoring on seven minutes

3. Moments that mattered

McManus finishes off a terrific move to angle a header into the corner after great build up play down the left from Dixon, Telfer and Tidser. Doyle with the assist.

4. Moments that mattered 2-0 (11)

