Falkirk took another step towards the Scottish Premiership with a hard-fought 2-0 win over basement club Aidrieonians.

The Bairns surged to an 11-point lead at the Scottish Championship summit after second-half goals from in-form Calvin Miller and Scott Arfield.

On the hour mark, Miller scored his second goal in as many games when he found himself in the right place at the right time to tap home. Airdrie goalkeeper Cade Melrose initially got to Gary Oliver’s effort from Ethan Ross’ low cross, but the ball fell kindly to the winger.

And deep in injury-time, with the Diamonds chasing a late leveller, Falkirk made sure off the three points from the penalty spot. Substitute Dylan Tait went down under Melrose’s dive and Scott Arfield made no mistake from the spot.

Nicky Hogarth key to Bairns’ latest clean sheet and win

Speaking after the match, Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed his stopper Nicky Hogarth for his inspired display in net. The ex-Graeme High pupil made a string of stunning saves to keep his fourth clean sheet on the spin.

“Nicky has made some great saves today,” McGlynn said. “If he won the man of the match, I wouldn't be surprised because his performance was of that ilk and he certainly earned his corn today. Some of the clean sheets like last week, myself or Smudger (Paul Smith) could have been in goals and we would have got a clean sheet.

“But today, no. Nicky has had to make some fantastic saves and his distribution was good as well, so it was an all-round good performance from Nicky and you need your goalkeeper to win any league, you need your goalkeeper to perform. Nicky will be delighted, I think he'll be very proud of his performance today.”

Nicky Hogarth - who put in a fine display - leads the celebrations after Falkirk's 2-0 win over Airdrieonians (Photo: Michael Gillen) | National World

Airdrie bottom but no mugs and performance proved that

On the performance, the boss added: “We knew that Airdrie were a good side, they're a far better team than the bottom of the league position that they find themselves in. They've got better as the season's gone on and they showed today that they're a great good side.

“We knew we weren't happy with our first half performance overall. We wanted to come out and respond and by hook or by crook we got there. Today was a little bit of a struggle and we weren’t at our best. But we found a way to win and that is the sign of a good team.

“Fair play to Scotty (Arfield), you know, it's up to six goals now in a very short period of time. It was good to get him on the pitch with an eye to Tuesday night against Livingston. Eamonn Brophy is a predator in front of goal - we wanted to get him minutes. He is always looking to shoot. Aidan Nesbitt was back in today and that was a boost. We have so many riches to call upon from the bench.

“We’re in a strong position with six games to go. But that’s all it is. It’s not over and we know that. We’ll recover and get ready for Tuesday night.”