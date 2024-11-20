Falkirk hosts UEFA internationals as Scotland under-19s earn goalless draw with France
Owing to adverse weather conditions, governing body Uefa moved two U19 European Championship qualifiers to the Falkirk Stadium from Stirling and Greenock respectively.
Wales defeated Liechtenstein 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon with Scotland earning a 0-0 draw against France later that evening.
Falkirk-born Celtic prospect Kyle Ure got nine minutes on home turn for his country, coming on as a substitute for Aston Villa’s Aidan Borland.
The likes of Motherwell star Lennon Miller started for Neil McFarlane’s side are they earned a respectable point to round off their group five mini-tournament campaign.
The Scots previously beat Liechtenstein 4-0 but a 1-0 opening loss to Wales proved costly, with the under-19s missing out on next year’s tournament in Malta after finishing third.
The move by Uefa to use the Falkirk Stadium – which boasts a Champions League approved FIFA Quality Pro artificial surface – comes in the wake of Falkirk FC alongside six other SPFL clubs challenging a ban on plastic pitches in the Premiership.
Top-flight sides voted at the end of last season to implement a ban in the Premiership from the 2026-27 campaign after the governing body put forward a resolution to “phase out” artificial surfaces.
After hosting both matches, the Bairns’ club website read: Falkirk FC was delighted to step in at the last minute to host two UEFA U19 Euro 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday 19 November.
"The games had to be switched to The Falkirk Stadium from their planned venues due to low temperatures that left grass pitches frozen.
“Everyone at Falkirk FC prides themselves on being a leading venue nationally when it comes to hosting sporting events, having build a strong track record up over a number of years.”