Paul Sheerin was happy with the performance last weekend. Photo: Michael Gillen

The previous five League 1 matches have only seen the Bairns pick up one win, the 2-1 victory over bottom club East Fife. They sit in fifth place on 15 points, four points away from the playoff places.

Sheerin is confident his side can add goals to their game starting with the match against Clyde.

“We need to build on the clean sheet from last week, outwith the result it was all positive things to take out of the game.

Falkirk won 3-0 earlier in the season against Danny Lennon's side. Photo: Michael Gillen

“The fact we are creating chances gives me confidence we will start taking them, I’d be much more worried if we were not creating any.

“We’ve certainly not been clinical enough but if they keep getting into positions to score it will come for them.

“I’m not disheartened, not too long ago Michael (Ruth) and Aidan (Keena) were both getting goals. They’ll score more than they’ll miss in time.”

Falkirk have won their last three encounters against the Bully Wee but the head coach is not taking anything for granted, saying:

“Teams are always going to be organised and bang at it when they are facing us. We know there are no easy away matches in our league.

“Danny (Lennon) will have them set up in a certain way so they start winning points by hook or by crook. Likewise we need to be the same.”

David Goodwillie sits joint top goalscorer in the league, having netted nine times already this season and Sheerin is aware of the threat posed by the forward.

“It’s all about concentration for the guys at the back, if you give him space he has the intelligence to score from any given area around the box. He makes things happen out of nothing.

“I don’t buy that they are a one man team though, far from that - they have some talented players across the park. Morgaro Gomis gives them something in midfield as well.”

The Scottish Cup third round draw has paired the Bairns with Championship side Raith Rovers, with the tie set to be played on Saturday, November 27.

Sheerin admits it is one of tougher ties, saying:

“The draw could have been easier for sure. John McGlynn has done a superb job and they have a team challenging at the top end of their league.