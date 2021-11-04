Falkirk head coach Paul Sheerin wants to see consistency from his side

Paul Sheerin is hoping his side keep performing the way they have in recent weeks (Pictures Michael Gillen)

Paul Sheerin’s side picked up a point and clean sheet in Peterhead before beating Clyde 3-1 whilst down to ten men.

The Wasps were worthy winners in the earlier season fixture between the sides with Hearts loanee Euan Henderson and ex-Bairn Connor Sammon grabbing the goals at the Indodrill.

Sheerin says he has been pleased with recent performances, but understands his side need to go on a winning run.

The Bairns lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Indodrill Stadium

“I’ve not hid the fact that we need to find consistency in our results. We will strive to do that and if we can pick up the three points on Saturday then it will have been a positive period for us.

“We showed great character last week going down to ten men and although the result wasn’t what I wanted, the performance at Peterhead was at the level I want.

“The points return was the only negative because it should have been the maximum points taken.”

An unchanged starting lineup from the previous two matches is likely to continue at the Falkirk Stadium with Sheerin saying:

Ryan Williamson has struggled with injury since joining in the summer

“We’ve shuffled the pack a few times and I feel like we are getting close to a point where I am happy with the balance in the team. “Having a settled team does help and the recent results suggest that. The boys that have the jersey’s at the minute are doing more than enough to keep it.

"We know already that Alloa can cause us problems and we have to be prepared for that.”

Defender Ryan Williamson was expected to return to the squad last weekend but was absent once again as the 25-year-old struggles to stay injury free, however Sheerin confirmed it was only a precaution.

“Ryan Williamson was taken out of our hands. He flagged something up on Friday and there was still a wee niggle there. He’s trained this week and barring no other issues will be available.

“Seb Ross is back, Callumn Morrison is getting closer and Cammy Williamson is still out.”

Falkirk chairman Gary Deans and directors Gordon Colborn, Phil Rawlins and Carrie Rawlins all tendered their resignations from the club’s board this week, with the contingent stepping down at the AGM in December.

Sheerin admitted the timing wasn’t ideal but that he fully supports the decision.

“I’ve spoken to them at length and I understand why they have chosen to do what they have. We just have to get on with it and it is what it is. It’s business as usual for me.