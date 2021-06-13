Falkirk football fans help trigger Westminster debate on independent  football regulator

Football fans across Falkirk have helped trigger an Parliamentary debate over the introduction of an independent regulator for football - even although the petition was solely focused on the English league pyramid.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 12:33 pm

Politicians at Westminster will debate the matter on Monday after the petition generated more than 140,000 signatures across the UK.

They included 90 people in the constituency of Falkirk had signed the petition, and a further 87 in Linlithgow and East Falkirk

In total, over 4300 Scottish football fans put their names to the campaign.

Football fans in Falkirk attended a game for the first time since lockdown started in March 2020 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Read More

Read More
Breakout Festival in Fife: When is it | Who is playing | When can I buy tickets

The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides – or other efforts to "put money ahead of fans".

Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Politicians