Politicians at Westminster will debate the matter on Monday after the petition generated more than 140,000 signatures across the UK.

They included 90 people in the constituency of Falkirk had signed the petition, and a further 87 in Linlithgow and East Falkirk

In total, over 4300 Scottish football fans put their names to the campaign.

Football fans in Falkirk attended a game for the first time since lockdown started in March 2020 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides – or other efforts to "put money ahead of fans".

Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.

