Falkirk football fans help trigger Westminster debate on independent football regulator
Football fans across Falkirk have helped trigger an Parliamentary debate over the introduction of an independent regulator for football - even although the petition was solely focused on the English league pyramid.
Politicians at Westminster will debate the matter on Monday after the petition generated more than 140,000 signatures across the UK.
They included 90 people in the constituency of Falkirk had signed the petition, and a further 87 in Linlithgow and East Falkirk
In total, over 4300 Scottish football fans put their names to the campaign.
The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides – or other efforts to "put money ahead of fans".
Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.