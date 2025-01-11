Falkirk five points clear at top of Championship after bore draw with Queen's Park

11-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen's Park FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 22.

John McGlynn admits “it didn’t quite click” for his Falkirk side after they were forced to settle for just a point against Queen’s Park at home.

A 0-0 draw saw the Bairns move five points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table with no other fixtures on the Saturday beating the cold snap.

"I couldn't fault the players for their effort, they put so much into that game,” manager McGlynn said.

“And as far as I'm concerned we deserved to win the game. Did we produce enough quality? Maybe not as much as we normally do.

"The final ball wasn't particularly great, and we didn't really get on the end of the crosses that did come in that were decent.

"We've had loads and loads of the ball but just lacked a goal, it was simple as that.

"I thought we defended really well. It just didn't quite click today for us – our decision making wasn't quite at it.

"It was very unusual for us not to score at home in a league game.”

Recent loan signing Eamonn Brophy was handed a surprise start up top for the Bairns, and McGlynn believes his time on the pitch will “benefit” the striker.

He said: “I'm sure he'll get sharper now have a better understanding of the players that he's playing with, what they're going to deliver for him.

"He needs to get to know his team-mates better and learn how they pick up different positions.

“He'll benefit from the game. I thought he did well. He would have needed some better service today to have scored in that particular game.”

Replacing the Ross County loanee was young striker Barney Stewart, who impressed off the bench for the final 15 minutes.

And he was unlucky not to grab a late winner for the Bairns on his competitive debut.

"He showed good pace there, he's chased a ball down and got on the end of it,” McGlynn said.

“There was one that fell in the box for him too that’s he has had a swivel at and he was unlucky to not see it go in.

"We’ve seen that he is a handful and that he is more than capable of doing well for Falkirk.”