Falkirk left frustrated against Livingston again as Scottish Championship title tilt is knocked off course.

Falkirk’s hopes of playing Scottish Premiership football next season were dealt a blow as Livingston completed an unbeaten season against the Bairns on Tuesday night.

John McGlynn’s side now face five cup finals knowing that the pressure is well and truly on. David Martindale’s side - and to a lesser extent Ayr United - have some hope now although it really is still in Falkirk’s grasps.

But this 1-0 loss will hurt. A soft goal to lose late on after what was outwith that a solid showing at the back with a couple of decent chances up the other end.

Stephen Kelly, who most of Livingston’s chances on the night, struck the bar with a free-kick two minutes from time and substitute Andrew Shinnie was on hand to bundle the ball home from close range.

Falkirk now sit eight points clear of the Lions, but they can cut that gap to five by the time the Bairns host Greenock Morton next Saturday if they beat Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic next midweek.

So close but so far for Falkirk again v Livingston

Dundee loanee Luke Graham - who returned from Scotland U21 duty early to be available for this crucial Scottish Championship clash - was handed a start in defence.

And the backline felt like the right mix to repel Livingston’s ariel threat. Manager John McGlynn deployed Graham at left-back, which felt like an interesting choice but it worked well.

Keelan Adams got a bit of hard time from Christian Montano but in the main the backline kept Robbie Muirhead quiet and didn’t allow Stevie May to pick up pockets of space.

And Tom Lang was superb in the centre of defence. But he gave away a cheap foul for the free-kick that led to the goal. It was a lazy moment in an otherwise excellent performance.

Livingston v Falkirk teamlines and Falkirk Herald POTM

Livingston: Prior, Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Fraser, Tait, Brandon, Kelly, Muirhead, Montano, May.

Subs: Hamilton, Clarke, Pittman, Yengi, Smith, Ubochioma, Shinnie, Nottingham.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Lang, Graham, Miller, Henderson, Spencer, Arfield, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Munro, Mackie, Yeats, Nesbitt, Oliver, Tait, Ross, Stewart, Brophy.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

FH POTM: Luke Graham.