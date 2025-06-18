Falkirk FC's bumper crowds help boost record Scottish football attendances

Falkirk fans packing out the Falkirk Stadium (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The packed out crowds watching Falkirk FC play home league matches at the Falkirk Stadium during 2024-2025 has contributed towards another record-breaking year of attendances across Scottish football.

A total of 116,001 fans crammed into Westfield for the Bairns’ 18 William Hill Championship matches last season, giving John McGlynn’s title winners an average of 6,445 per game.

These impressive figures – up from respective totals of 85,503 and 4,750 in Falkirk’s League One title winning campaign the previous year – are indicative of the general trend of rising Scottish Professional Football League crowds across the country.

And the SPFL this week praised the “phenomenal” supporters, but also warned the minority of the consequences of disorder at matches.

A statement read: “Scottish football fans have smashed the SPFL attendance record for the third consecutive year in season 2024/25 – and it has been phenomenal to see the level of passion and loyalty shown by supporters throughout Scotland.

"A total of 5,336,353 supporters turned out to watch their teams across all SPFL competitions in season 2024/25 – the highest figure in the SPFL era and a rise of nearly 185,000 on the previous record, set last year.

"The exact figures are as follows: All leagues, play-offs and cups overall attendance – 5,336,353; All leagues and play-offs overall attendance – 4,857,897; William Hill Premiership overall attendance – 3,986,145; Premier Sports Cup total attendance – 440,697.

“The jump in attendances follows a hugely dramatic end to the season across all four William Hill SPFL divisions, with the race for promotions, European places, and to avoid relegation going right down to the wire.

"We’d like to thank Scotland’s dedicated fans for the incredible support they continue to provide to clubs, as well as the work of our member clubs, Police Scotland, the authorities, and those working at matches throughout the season.

"While the vast and overwhelming majority of supporters are an undoubted force for good in our game, it’s been extremely disappointing to see a small number persisting with dangerous, irresponsible and selfish behaviour.

"Whether that’s flares, fireworks, smoke bombs, throwing missiles, or pitch invasions, these actions put staff, supporters and players at risk and are completely unacceptable.

"For example, the incident which saw Aberdeen player Jack Mackenzie left injured at Tannadice Park after a chair was thrown onto the pitch, simply beggars belief.

"It goes without saying that players, staff and fellow supporters should have the right to attend games free from the risk of being struck by projectiles.

"The swift co-operation between clubs, supporters and Police Scotland helped identify the alleged perpetrator, who has since appeared in court.

"This is a model of how our system should work. In another recent incident, Livingston quickly issued a lifetime ban to an individual who allegedly spat at a member of the Ross County coaching team, and we commend the club’s prompt and decisive action.

"As well as club bans, unwelcome incidents such as these have unfortunately made it abundantly clear that there is a need for far more widespread use of football banning orders (FBOs) and we are encouraged by the progress being made in partnership with our clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.

"We have been discussing broadening the scope of these orders as part of the Scottish Government’s FBO working group and we’re extremely pleased to see this was covered in the Programme for Government in May.

"These recent incidents reinforce the need for such sanctions to protect the match-day experience for the vast majority of law-abiding fans.”