Vaulks for Wales as former Falkirk players land international call-ups

Ryan Giggs has named former Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks in his Welsh squad to play Slovakia and Trinidad later this month.

It is the first international recognition for the midfielder, who famously kick-started his career at Falkirk, by playing for free.

Michael McGovern. Picture Michael Gillen

Vaulks has been in inspired for Rotherham this season, where he moved after leaving the Bairns in 2016, and is one of the most sought after players in the skybet Championship this season, despite the Millers’ struggles.

Vaulks is not alone as an ex-Bairn in landing a call-up for the international break which will include European Championship qualifiers.

Ex-Bairns goalkeepers Conor Hazard and Michael McGovern are in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad and Scott Arfield is in John Herdman’s Canada squad for the crucial CONCAF Gold Cup match against French-Guiana. Going back even further, Kasper Schmeichel is again called up by Denmark for games against Kosovo and Switzerland.

Former East Stirlingshire loanee David Bates has also been included in Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad.

Demi Petravicius

Of course there are also some current Bairns on international duty. Demi Petravicius has been called up for Lithuania’s away trips to Luxembourg and Azerbaijan while Shayne Lavery and Zak Rudden are on youth duty for Northern Ireland and Scotland, respectively.