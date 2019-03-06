Falkirk would rather have international trio along for the ride to Dumfries

Ray McKinnon will take his Bairns on the long journey to Dingwall on Tuesday, having just confirmed another midweek road trip.

Falkirk had a fixture postponement request accepted which shifted their match at Queen of the South from Saturday, March 23 to Tuesday, April 2 due to international call-ups for Deimantas Petravicius, Shayne Lavery and Zak Rudden.

And the boss insists it’s worth it to have his strikeforce at full strength for the game.

McKinnon said: “It’s good for the players to be called up, it’s not ideal for us as a team but it’s good that we are getting that representation for the club. We would never stop a player going away to represent their country so we postponed the game because it’s important that we have these players in games leading to the end of the season.

“It’s another midweek journey but we would much rather go to Dumfries with Demi, Zak and Shayne available than going down there without so it’s the correct decision for us.”

But first is a match tomorrow night (Friday) against Ayr United.

McKinnon added: “They have a very talented marksman in attack and quite a settled side so it will be a tough game but we are at home and in good form and we’ll be going out there in a confident mood.”