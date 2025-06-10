Stirlingshire Cup switch is confirmed as pre-season tournament set to take place this month with Falkirk and Stenhousemuir hosting games.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season’s Stirlingshire Cup will take place later this month with the tournament switching to a pre-season competition to better suit the clubs invovled ahead of the new SPFL season.

The historic cup competition returned last term having last been played during the 2015/16 season when the tournament was left unfinished. Organised by the Stirlingshire Football Association, entry is open to senior clubs in Stirlingshire, Clackmannanshire and Dunbartonshire and local trio Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire are joined by Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion. The Bairns won last season’s final 5-1 against the Binos to take home the trophy from previous holders Stenhousemuir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirlingshire Cup returns as pre-season tournament

“The Stirlingshire FA is delighted to confirm the arrangements for this year’s cup competition,” a spokesperson said. “The Stirlingshire Cup is one of the oldest competitions in world football and one of the only ones to still be using the original trophy. Following on from the success of last seasons competition, the six member clubs have agreed to keep the format similar, with a move towards a pre-season competition.”

Two group stages will take place on Saturday, June 21 with one section playing at the Falkirk Stadium while the other faces off at Ochilview Park. All group games will consist of two 30-minute halves, with penalties in the event of a draw. The winning teams from both league sections will play in the final at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, June 24 at 7.45pm. The final match will be a regular 90-minute fixture.

Group A (Ochilview Park matches) Group B (Falkirk Stadium matches) 10am - Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton 10am - Falkirk v Alloa Athletic 12noon - Stirling Albion v Dumbarton 12noon - Alloa Athletic - East Stirlingshire 2pm Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion 2pm - Falkirk - East Stirlingshire

Supporters can watch all three group matches, at either venue for the cost of one admission, which is set at £10 for adults. Concessions are £5 and under-12s go free. Each club will reveal ticketing arrangements separately.

Looking ahead, an expanded tournament has already been mooted for season 2026/27 with the likes of East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Dunipace expressing an interest in taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Stirlingshire FA wishes to thank the notes of interest it has received from other local clubs wishing to join the competition,” a spokesperson added. “Further consideration will be given to the possible expansion of the competition when reviewing this years competition."