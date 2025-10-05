Rangers boss Russell Martin sacked just hours after Scottish Premiership draw away to Falkirk.

Falkirk’s 1-1 draw with embattled Rangers has proven to be the last straw for the Ibrox club’s hierarchy with Russell Martin being sacked hours after the Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The 39-year-old joined the Bairns’ top-flight rivals as head coach just four months ago and has faced mounting criticism and opposition from Rangers supporters and was given a police escort away from the Falkirk Stadium after fans tired to stop the team bus leaving.

His side had only managed one league win in seven outings and sit eighth in the Premiership following the 1-1 draw with John McGlynn’s side. Bojan Miovski scored Rangers’ opener but Henry Cartwright struck a deserved leveller for the Bairns in a match that the home team should have won.

A Rangers statement confirmed: "Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with Head Coach, Russell Martin. While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations. Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and First-Team Coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing. Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future. Further updates from the club will follow in due course."

Speaking after the draw, Falkirk boss McGlynn expressed sympathy for Martin and admitted that his team scented blood after the Gers’ recent form and Europa League defeat to Sturm Graz last midweek.

“Absolutely, you've got to have sympathy for Russell. It's not nice,” he said. "As a manager, you're trying to do your best. But we smelt blood today. There would be something wrong if I didn't mention that to the players this week. European football is difficult and they were in Austria last week. We had to take advantage of that. There have been ongoing issues with Rangers and the fans. Russell doesn't necessarily get a break and I'm extremely sympathetic. That's never happened before (chant against the manager after team scores). I've never heard that. It's very strange but we knew it would happen. It happened last week so it was going to happen this week."

The Premiership clubs now head into the international break and one of the frontrunners to take temporary charge of the Ibrox club could be ex-Gers and Falkirk favourite David Weir who was part of Sky Sports’ panel at Sunday’s draw. He recently departed his role as technical director of Premier League side Brighton.