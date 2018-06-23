Midfielder Paul Paton joins Falkirk’s growing list of international players

Falkirk have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Paul Paton on a two year contract from Plymouth Argyle.

The 31-year-old midfielder, formerly of Dundee United and St Johnstone, becomes the club’s oldest player and adds some much needed experience to the squad.

Paton has a wealth of top tier experience. Picture Lisa Ferguson.

Paton, who was was Partick Thistle’s club captain when they won the Championship in 2013, becomes the Bairns tenth summer signing.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley said of his latest recruit: “Paul is a player that will add great experience and leadership to the group and one that I feel can add real quality to the squad.

“He has played the majority of his football in the Premiership and has international experience too.”

Paton moved to Partick Thistle having been a team-mate of former Bairn David Weatherston at Queen's Park.

Paton will join up with the squad for their pre-season trip to Wales on Monday. Falkirk will face TNS on Friday before returning home.