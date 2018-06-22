Bairns reveal new season strips

Falkirk will wear yellow in season 2018-19 after revealing the new campaign’s kits.

The yellow shirt, shorts and socks will be the club’s away strip.

Ruben Sammurt congratulates the first fan to land the new away kit. Picture Michael Gillen

The traditional navy blue shirt has a silver patterned steeple design across t6he chest, while the kit is finished with navy short - not white - and navy socks.

Tom Dallison modelled the home kit and Dennon Lewis the away for the 150 special guests invited to Behind The Goals this evening. They were the first to purchase season tickets for the new campaign.

Both players were then quizzed by MC Dave McIntosh and after fans were given the chance to get their hands on the new gear Ruben Sammut and Tom Owen-Evan were paraded in front of the fans, who were also treated to a yellow and blue themed drinks reception.

Dave McIntosh gets the answers from ex-Arsenal youngster Tom Dallison

Tom Owen-Evans, Ruben Sammut, Tom Dallison and Dennon Lewis model the new gear. Picture: Michael Gillen.