Man charged after inquiry into abuse of Bairns striker Dennon Lewis at Falkirk match

A Falkirk FC fan has been charged with breach of the peace after an investigation into alleged racist abuse of a Bairns player.

Officers have confirmed a 34-year-old man was charged with a breach of the peace after looking into the incident during the Bairns’ 4-2 Scottish Cup loss to Stenhousemuir last month.

A force spokesman said: “Following an inquiry into reports of racist language directed towards a player during the Falkirk vs Stenhousemuir match on November 24, a 34-year-old man has now been charged.”

The Bairns made a statement on the club website in the aftermath of the game condemning the incident and Falkirk supporters then organised a display to show racism the red card during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Alloa.

Lewis (21) showed his appreciation by applauding the fans along with team-mate Prince Buaben.