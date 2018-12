Falkirk fans showed racism the red card with a display during Saturday’s draw with Alloa Athletic.

In response to recent headlines which alleged Bairns striker Dennon Lewis had been targeted by Bairns at the recent Scottish Cup defeat at Stenhousemuir, the Falkirk supporters’ response spread across the south stand and parts of the main stand in the ninth minute to correspond with Lewis’ squad number. The striker, and team-mate Prince Buaben, welcomed the display with applause from the technical area.

Dennon Lewis shows his appreciation to the supporters.

