Falkirk found themselves on the wrong side of the result against Livingston again as hosts secure 3-1 win in Scottish Premiership clash.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk found themselves on the wrong side of the result against Livingston again on Saturday afternoon as both sides met in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bairns failed to beat David Martindale’s side last season despite pipping them to the second-tier crown and they once again couldn’t find a way to get the better of the Lions as they lost out 3-1 in West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk flew out the traps, and should have taken the lead early on. Boss John McGlynn brought in legs for this one with Aidan Nesbitt and Ross MacIver starting ahead of Scott Arfield and Brian Graham - and it looked like a move that had paid off big time.

Dylan Tait headed wide of target early on and the Bairns created a flurry of fast, attacking moves. A swift counter attack saw the next chance come after 11 minutes when Leon McCann’s deep cross to the back post was directed toward goal by MacIver. Jerome Prior made a terrific save to deny the striker.

However, despite Falkirk’s positive start, they found themselves a goal down after 18 minutes when Scott Pittman bundles the ball home in the middle of the area. Robbie Muirhead did the work out wide to get the ball across the box - with the Bairns’ backline to slow to react to a swift counter.

Alfredo Agyeman came on for Ethan Ross, who took a nasty hit on his ankle, and he was the next Falkirk player to test Prior with a near-post effort - but that came just before the break with the hosts comfortable defending their one-goal lead at that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a sucker-punch came in injury-time. Adam Montgomery darted past Brad Spencer - who should have taken a tactical yellow card - and caught the visitors on the break again. Lewis Smith was the man to get the goal - with a cracking curling effort giving Scott Bain no chance after he was allowed to strike at goal.

In the second half, McGlynn looked to disrupt Livingston’s lead by switching to a 3-5-2, with substitute Brian Graham going up top alongside MacIver while Sean Mackie came on for Leon McCann.

But in truth it didn’t yield too much success. Falkirk’s threat up top increased slightly but that came at a big cost - gaping holes defensively.

Livingston could have wrapped the three points up with a third after 55 minutes from the penalty spot after VAR penalised Liam Henderson for a handball in the box. Muirhead stepped up but his effort was palmed wide by Bain - who did well to read the forward’s low effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that did give Falkirk a lift. Keelan Adams’ smart play won an initially-given penalty kick after 73 minutes, and although that decision was corrected to a free kick, the Bairns made the most of that instead. Calvin Miller’s ball in was expertly directed past Prior by MacIver to half the deficit.

Jeremy Bokila however put the result beyond any doubt after 88 minutes when he fired home on the angle past Bain as the Bairns were caught on the counter attack again.

Livingston 3-1 Falkirk: Team information

Livingston: Prior, Smith (45’), McGowan, Wilson, Montgomery, Tait, Lawal, Pittman (18’), Winter, Carey, Muirhead.

Subs: Hamilton, Blaney, May, Bokila (88’), Shinnie, Sylla, Montano, Culbert, Yengi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, Henderson, Neilson, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Ross, Miller, MacIver (74’).

Subs: Hogarth, Mackie, Allan, Cartwright, Arfield, Oliver, Walker, Agyeman, Graham.

Referee: Chris Graham. VAR: Duncan Nicolson.

Attendance: 3,000.

FH POTM: Scott Pittman.