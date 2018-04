Paul Hartley and Stevie Aitken had their say after the sun-drenched goal-fest on Clydeside

The pleased Bairns boss hailed his side's goalscoring and build-up play, but also hinted at what he'd be looking for as re-inforcements over the summer.

Paul Hartley was pleased. Picture Michael Gillen

While his counterpart Stevie Aitken was more concerned about the injuries in his squad aghead of the Sons relegation play-off campaign beginning in ten days' time.

