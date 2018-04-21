Dumbarton 2 Falkirk 5: Pressure off and Bairns play

Five separate scorers gave Falkirk a win over relegation play-off bound Dumbarton.

Alex Jakubiak, Louis Longridge, Tommy

Robson put Falkirk well in front before captain for the day Craig Sibbald and Joe McKee added some gloss to the scoreline.

Falkirk fans had plenty to cheer after seeing seven goals heavily weighted in their side's favour. Picture: Michael Gillen

On a glorious day on Clydeside the Bairns' forward play impressed for the majority of the match - but they still looked defensively frail in flashes.

However second half strikes from Longridge and

Robson- the left-back's rocket the pick of the bunch - eased concerns after the sides exchanged first half goals.

The pressure was off the Bairns who had secured their SPFL Championship status in a midweek win over St Mirren. And you could tell. There was a relaxed and free-flowing feel to Falkirk's attack, free from the tension of a basement battle.

They attacked at will in the early stages and Jamie Ewings beat out a Longridge effort and watched a Joe McKee strike fly narrowly over before the opener came on 19 minutes.

Longridge scored a neat individual effort to put the Bairns ahead in the second half. Picture Michael Gillen

Robson hit the by-line and cut-back for Craig Sibbald. His tame effort was blocked by Craig Barr but the ball skimmed by to Alex Jakubiak and the on-loan Watford man backheeled over the line from close range.

Dumbarton appealed for offside but at the other end they were beginning to sneak by the Bairns' back-four and Falkirk were given a warning when Callum Gallagher exploited a Robson attack by finding space on the counter and Conor Hazard came to the rescue. However the ex-Rangers and East Stirlingshire man did find the net when Tom Taiwo lost possession in midfield on 37 minutes with the Bairns easily in control and the forward struck his shot past Hazard to send the sides in level at the break.

Afterwards there was only one side in the contest and early on, the Bairns showed the class that has been witnessed so fleetingly this season, but IS within this squad.

Two minutes after the restart Taiwo hunted down possession and played in Sibbald. His through pass was helped on by Jakubiak and a lovely turn and piece of footwork from the ex-Hamilton man carved open the defence and he tucked the ball inside the post from ten yards out.

On-loan Watford man Alex Jakubiak knocked the Bairns ahead with a clever backheel. Picture Michael Gillen.

From a lot further out Falkirk extended their advantage with a rocket from

Robson that looked to be sailing wide and just zipped into the net via the post - catching most of the home side off guard.

With that Paul Hartley began to ring the changes, switching midfield duo Taiwo and Lewis Kidd for Sean Welsh and Ryan Blair and later Craig Sibbald for Kevin O'Hara but not before the captain for the day tucked in the fourth with a composed finish from the edge of the box.

The Sons offered little with such a deficit but Falkirk were guilty of over-playing late on in the advanced areas, but clearly enjoying themselves in the safety and sunshine.

With no messing around McKee finished off the Falkirk scoring with a thunder-bolt from 30 yards out to finish with a flourish, but Liam Burt had the final say with a consolation late on for the Sons.