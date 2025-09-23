Falkirk boss John McGlynn eyes maiden home win in Scottish Premiership as trio return to boost Bairns’ squad for Hibs clash.

John McGlynn reckons a home win against Hibs would “settle everyone down” as Falkirk look to build on a solid start to life in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bairns, led by back-to-back league-winning gaffer McGlynn, lost 2-1 on home turf to St Mirren last time out but have collected four points from four top-flight outings so far and haven’t looked out place by any means. And the visit of the Easter Road club on Tuesday night renews a rivalry for the Falkirk fans with both clubs going toe to toe back in the Scottish Championship during Peter Houston’s time at the helm. Bob McHugh anyone?

McGlynn previews Hibs clash

Speaking ahead of the rearranged clash, the boss said: “We are still finding our feet a little bit. I thought the game against Dundee United was very entertaining. Probably didn’t do as well as we should have against Livingston, a win up at Aberdeen is always a good win under any circumstances, even if they aren’t going through a great spell at the moment. We have been in every game, we haven’t been outplayed, and that gives me belief that we can hold our own. I think a first home win would settle everyone down, it would settle the players down and the fans. The away win at Aberdeen was great, but when you have all season ticket holders here, you want to be winning in front of them. It would be huge, and would see us jump up the table quite a bit this early in the season. We know it’s not a sprint, and there is still a long way to go, but nonetheless, you want to get as many points on the board as you possibly can.”

On opponents Hibs, McGlynn highlighted the dangers posed by the Easter Road club’s strikeforce - including his ex-Raith Rovers starlet Kieron Bowie and livewire Martin Boyle.

“Bowie’s turned into a beast. When he came through, he was a big boy, but he was a boy. You could see the potential in him,” McGlynn said. "We gave him opportunities and we threw him in quite early. And he relished it. He has no fear whatsoever. He just goes out and puts everything into a game of football. He has no fear. Hibs can go forward so early with Bowie and Boyle. You saw that against Rangers, Boyle is always scoring from that sort of opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the boss revealed some good news on the injury front with trio Tom Lang, Barney Stewart and Finn Yeats all available for selection. Kyrell Wilson, who McGlynn hoped would be back for this one, hasn’t made it. He’s out alongside long-term injured stars Aidan Nesbitt, Ethan Ross, Coll Donaldson and Jamie Sneddon.