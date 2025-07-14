Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson on Scottish Premiership goal with Falkirk and his perfect start to second spell at Bairns.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson hopes he can be part of Scottish Premiership top six push with Falkirk after joining John McGlynn’s side on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old defender, who had a previous short loan stint with the Bairns five years ago, joined earlier this month and has managed two clean sheets in two games so far. He started the final 1-0 friendly win over St Johnstone and kept his place in the backline alongside Liam Henderson for Falkirk’s 7-0 win away to Brechin City last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after getting off to a great start in the Premier Sports Cup, Neilson is looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.

“We knew it was vitally important to get off to a very good start,” the centre-back said. “There was a real excitement in the changing room today to get a competitive game under our belts. It was a really good start to the group, and we want to continue that against Cove Rangers. We knew today was going to be more about our attitude than anything else and the conditions were hot but we got the ball down and played as well as we could given the pitch conditions. A clean sheet is massively important, especially for me as a defender. That's what I need to pride myself on. It was great to get one against St Johnstone too.

“I just want to play as many games as possible, which you do when you're on loan. I want to gain more Premiership experience and hopefully be part of a side that can push for top six this season in the league. I was really excited to be coming back. I watched a lot of the games in the Championship last season and the boys had obviously a really good season winning the league and playing a really attractive style of football as well, which is what excited me about coming back.”

On rejoining Falkirk having been on loan previously at the club from Dundee United, Neilson highlighted the different set of circumstances now compared to then when he was thrown into a team running out of steam and toiling in the SPFL’s third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am delighted to be back here. Obviously I had that short stint here when I was 17-years-old, but I'm really delighted to be back, obviously, under different circumstances. The team is now in the Premiership and we looking like we could potentially have a good season after the first couple of games I've played here. The boys have been great. I only knew big Brian (Graham) before I came in. The rest of the guys are all brand new to me, but they've all been brilliant. So I've settled in really quickly and two quick games obviously helps that as well. To see what the boys have done over the last few years, obviously winning League One and then the Championship back-to-back, it's brilliant to see.”