Table-topping Hearts too much for Falkirk as John McGlynn’s side fall to 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle in Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk found out just how punishing the Scottish Premiership can be as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to table-topping Hearts on Saturday.

The Bairns battled but were outclassed by Derek McInnes’ side - with goals from Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett securing a simple three points for the Tynecastle team.

Calvin Miller had the first chance of the match when he shot straight at goal, and the visitors did have the best of the opening minutes, but they couldn’t make their decent start count for anything.

Hearts first opening came after 15 minutes when Harry Milne burst forward and headed wide of target at the back post after jumping highest. Soon after, Stuart Findlay forced Scott Bain into a decent stop from range as the pressure ramped up.

Hearts hand Falkirk a Premiership lesson

The hosts eventually found a deserved opener on 22 minutes in spectacular circumstances when Greek attacker Kyziridis curled home a cracking effort after weaving his way past the Bairns’ backline. It was a moment of real quality - and reminder to Falkirk of the quality that they are now coming up against.

Claudio Braga should have made it two for Hearts two minutes later but his effort had too much on it and sailed over the bar. Bain was then called into action to deny the hosts at the back post as they chased a second goal.

And they eventually got that goal after 41 minutes when Falkirk were caught out big time in their own half. Shankland picked up the ball and duly fired home from range.

In the second half, things went from bad to worse for the Bairns with a third coming just two minutes after the break. A corner kick was met by centre-back Halkett - who had the jump on his man and directed his effort past Bain who could do nothing to stop it.

Falkirk debutant Filip Lissah battles with Hearts' Claudio Braga during the 3-0 defeat | (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

After the third goal, Falkirk did have their best spell of the match, but they couldn’t find a way back into the match despite creating some decent opportunities. Substitute Scott Arfield and Calvin Miller both got into good positions but sent their efforts wide of target.

Hearts were the team who looked the more likely to grab the next goal and Braga forced the impressive Bain into another smart stop, with the goalkeeper pushing the ball over following a powerful drive. Up the other end, Falkirk’s best moment came when substitute Alfredo Agyeman’s run ended off in Dylan Tait testing Alexander Schwolow with a long-range effort.

In stoppage-time, the Bairns thought they had a late penalty for handball but VAR decided not to bring forward review.

Team information: Hearts 3-0 Falkirk

Hearts: Schwolow, McEntee, Halkett (48’), Findlay, Kingsley, Milne, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis (22’), Braga, Shankland (41’).

Substitutes: Clark, McCart, Kabangu, Steinwender, Spittal, Forrest, Wilson, Magnussin, Kerjota.

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, McCann, Henderson, Spencer, MacIver, Cartwright, Tait, Williams, Lissah, Miller.

Substitutes: Hogarth, Lang, Graham, Agyeman, Oliver, Allan, Arfield, Hart, Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 18,919.

FH POTM: Alexandros Kyziridis.