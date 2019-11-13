Former Bairns boss gets League Two axe

Former Falkirk manager Steven Pressley has been sacked as manager of Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians are 19th in League Two but progressed in the FA Cup last week, though lost to Morcambe in the Leasing.com Football League Trophy last night.

Steven Pressley was Bairns boss for three years. Picture: Michael Gillen.-

Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “Steven has given his all and has worked tirelessly since the day he joined us.

“We understand the challenges and have supported him throughout, but we haven’t seen the evidence of progress we expected or needed to see.

“This is not something we can allow to continue, so sadly it is time to change, move on and look forward.

“I want to say a personal thank you to Steven, he has been a pleasure to work with and this has not been an easy decision for us to make.

“He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Pressley was a player with Rangers, Coventry, Hearts, Dundee United, Celtic and Radners in Denmark before moving to Falkirk where he ended his playing career as a central defender.

He became Eddie May’s assistant in summer 2009 before assuming the top job at the Bairns in February 2010.

Following relegation to the second tier of Scottish football he blooded youngsters from the club Academy including Stephen Kingsley, Jay Fulton, Conor McGrandles, Craig Sibbald and Blair Alston and led the Bairns to Hampden twice.

He left for former club Coventry in March 2013, and was replaced by Gary Holt.

He had a win percentage of 41.9.