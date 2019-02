Steven Pressley took over as Falkirk manager nine years ago today.

Here we look back on the first team he selected – for a 3-2 defeat at his former club Hearts – after taking over from Eddie May and two days on from his memorably defiant first press conference.

1. Robert Olejnik Austrian goalkeeper would stay for Pressley's first full season as manager.

2. Darren Barr Club captain would eventually end up at Hearts. Now assistant manager at Annan.

3. Brian McLean Defender would move to Preston North End at the end of the following season.

4. Tam Scobbie Scobbie was another who stayed on for Pressley's first full season, in the second tier, before leaving for St Johnstone. Now at Dundee United.

